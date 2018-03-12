The adage “behind every great man there is a great woman” certainly applies to Dany García’s relationship with her ex-husband, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, one of the most successful entertainers of the past few years. The stunning Latina — who is a bodybuilder like Johnson — is the founder and CEO of The Garcia Companies, which provides creative consulting, strategic marketing and brand-development services.

She is also the manager and producing partner of The Rock, who was pegged by Forbes as Hollywood’s highest paid actor of 2016 (earning $64.5 million that year, according to the publication). Garcia played no small part in his success. “Dany García is one of those rare humans. There’s a real power that she possesses and that’s the power of great balance and influence,” Johnson told Newsweek.

The duo met when he was 18 and she was 21 and both were students at the University of Miami. After tying the knot in 1997, having daughter Simone, now 16, and divorcing amicably a decade later, they are now business partners and maintain their close bond.

“The respect for each other has always been a part of our relationship, even when we were dating,” the Cuban-American entrepreneur — who is featured in People en Español’s 25 Most Influential Women’s issue — told the magazine about the Jumanji actor. Back when Johnson was playing football in college, García recalls, they would discuss his moves and plays. Later, when he got into wrestling, they strategized the development of his character, his contracts and merchandising together. “So while he was being this fantastic talent, I had the opportunity to be a fantastic businessperson,” García adds.

Their professional collaboration has been very fruitful. “It was a very easy transition and it made so much sense,” she told People en Español of the evolution from marriage partner to business partner. “It was a really natural move.” García revealed to Newsweek that part of the secret to their success is treating one another like family, with the support and understanding of their current life mates: her husband Dave Rienzi and Johnson’s longtime girlfriend — singer-songwriter Lauren Hashian — with whom he has daughter Jasmine, 2.



From left to right, Dave Rienzi, Dany García, Simone García Johnson and actor Dwayne Johnson at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

In fact, García’s husband, also a bodybuilder, trains Johnson and other celebrities like Superman’s Henry Cavill. Having the support of Rienzi and her daughter makes her success possible, she says. “I am very blessed that my husband and my daughter are very involved in my life. Simone has been in productions,” she shared with the Spanish-language magazine. García is also working on a book she hopes to publish this year. “I don’t want to have it all,” she concludes with a laugh. “I just want all of what I want.”

With reporting by MAYRA MANGAL