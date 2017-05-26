TBT – Watch When Mark Zuckerberg Found Out He Was Accepted Into Harvard

It’s been 12 years since Mark Zuckerberg dropped out of Harvard University to work full time on Facebook, the billion-dollar social media company, which he founded in his dorm room in 2004. Although the CEO didn’t get his opportunity to walk across the stage and get a diploma over a decade ago, he finally returned to the ivy-league to pick up his degree on Thursday.

Harvard invited Zuckerberg to deliver the commencement speech this year and receive an honorary degree After receiving the degree, the 33-year-old posted a photo of himself with his parents, Edward and Karen Zuckerberg.

A few days before the ceremony, Zuckerberg went down memory lane and shared the moment he found out he was accepted to Harvard for the class of 2006, which was filmed by his father.

The Facebook founder also returned to the dorm room where it all started. While there, he took his followers on a tour of the space and of course, streamed the visit on Facebook Live. “This is literally where I sat. And I had my little laptop here and this is where I programmed Facebook. It took me about two weeks,” he said in the video. “This is where it happened.”

“At tomorrow’s commencement, I’ll share what I’ve learned about our generation and the world we’re all building together,” he wrote in the caption. “This is personally important to me and I’ve been writing it for a while.”

Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, also dropped out of Harvard to find his technology company and received an honorary degree in 2007.