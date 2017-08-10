Popular Univision Host Leaves Network for Investigation Discovery Show

Renowned journalist María Elena Salinas announced last week that she will be leaving Univision after 36 years in December.

The nightly newscaster of Noticiero Univision, who is one of the most well-known faces in Spanish-language television, delivered the surprising news to the program’s viewers while sitting next to her co-anchor, Jorge Ramos.

Soon after, she released a statement explaining her unexpected decision.

“…I have decided it is time to change course and begin a new chapter in my career as an independent journalist and producer and dedicate more time to philanthropy,” she wrote beside a photo of herself on assignment two decades ago. She added that she’s looking forward to the next steps: “I am excited about this new phase where I will be working on projects that will allow me to reach new and diverse audiences across multiple platforms.” In a nod to her coworkers, she also noted: “I take with me a wealth of experiences acquired over more than three decades, and the pleasure of having worked with an extraordinary team of journalists.”

Days after her announcement, Salinas revealed that her show with the Investigation Discovery (ID) channel, The Real Story with María Elena Salinas, was renewed for a second season.

The series, which began airing in April, attracted audiences with bold journalistic investigations, including a special report on the massacre at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub, which revealed unknown details of the tragedy that shook the world.

Good news! #TheRealStory has been renewed for a 2nd season! See you next year #idaddicts / buenas noticias! Mi programa "The Real Story" fue renovado para una 2da temporada en @investigationdiscovery . A comenzar producción para el año próximo 😉 A post shared by Maria Elena Salinas (@mariaesalinas) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

“María Elena’s passionate investigative reporting in The Real Story, which viewers see especially in cases that interest and affect America’s vast Latino community, has been an important addition to ID’s repertoire of original newsmagazines,” said Henry S. Schleiff, the Group President of the Investigation Discovery, Destination America and American Heroes Channel.

He added: “As María Elena looks ahead to the next chapter in her career, we are thrilled that she’ll continue to have a home in primetime on ID.”