Marc Jacobs Accused of Cultural Appropriation…Again

Last year, designer Marc Jacobs was widely criticized for sending his models down the runway with multi-colored dreadlocks, which critics called appropriation of traditional black culture. Now, it seems Jacobs is in hot water once again.
At his SS18 show during NYFW his models sported head wraps, historically worn by both African and African-American women. Shortly after the presentation, people on Instagram and Twitter expressed their dismay.
Last year, Jacobs released an official apology on his Instagram for his dreadlock blunder : “I apologize for the lack of sensitivity unintentionally expressed by my brevity.”
…and I thank you for expressing your feelings. I apologize for the lack of sensitivity unintentionally expressed by my brevity. I wholeheartedly believe in freedom of speech and freedom to express oneself though art, clothes, words, hair, music…EVERYTHING. Of course I do “see” color but I DO NOT discriminate. THAT IS A FACT! Please continue to express your feelings freely but do it kindly. Nothing is gained from spreading hate by name calling and bullying.
Kendall Jenner, who walked for Marc Jacobs’ show in one of the questionable head wraps, got heat for a similar misstep earlier this year. The young model was at the center of a maelstrom for her now-infamous Pepsi commercial, where she flees a fashion shoot to join a Civil Rights-like protest and calms the discord by offering the soft drink to a police officer. On a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Jenner said that she thought her life was over after realizing her mistake. But now, it appears she’s made a similar snafu.
People Chica has reached out to Jacobs for comment, but he’s not yet responded.