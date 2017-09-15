People

Chica

Marc Jacobs Accused of Cultural Appropriation…Again

By @piavela_

Posted on

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Last year, designer Marc Jacobs was widely criticized for sending his models down the runway with multi-colored dreadlocks, which critics called appropriation of traditional black culture. Now, it seems Jacobs is in hot water once again.

At his SS18 show during NYFW his models sported head wraps, historically worn by both African and African-American women. Shortly after the presentation, people on Instagram and Twitter expressed their dismay.

 

Last year, Jacobs released an official apology on his Instagram for his dreadlock blunder : “I apologize for the lack of sensitivity unintentionally expressed by my brevity.”

Kendall Jenner, who walked for Marc Jacobs’ show in one of the questionable head wraps, got heat for a similar misstep earlier this year. The young model was at the center of a maelstrom for her now-infamous Pepsi commercial, where she flees a fashion shoot to join a Civil Rights-like protest and calms the discord by offering the soft drink to a police officer. On a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Jenner said that she thought her life was over after realizing her mistake. But now, it appears she’s made a similar snafu.

People Chica has reached out to Jacobs for comment, but he’s not yet responded.