Marc Anthony Surprises Ex-Wife Dayanara Torres on Her Birthday

Marc Anthony surprised his ex-wife Dayanara Torres for her birthday on national television last Sunday.

Torres, competing on Univision’s dance show Mira Quién Baila, completed a sexy dance number to the tune of Anthony’s tropical ballad “Y Hubo Alguien,” when moments later the salsa crooner, seated beside the ex-couple’s two sons, Cristian, 16, and Ryan, 14, appeared in a pre-recorded video with a heartfelt message:

“You are dancing spectacularly. We are very proud of the great job you are doing in Mira Quién Baila, but specially proud of the job you have done as a mother to these little ones…well not so little anymore,” he said, adding: “You have everything going for you to win for San Juan’s Children’s Foundation and for Puerto Rico, which obviously needs this now. So you are taking this home, and like Cristian and Ryan say: ‘You are my girl.'”

The Puerto Rican former couple were married for four years, before divorcing in 2004. On the premiere of Mira Quién Baila, Torres said of their split: “The hardest moment of my life was definitely the divorce. It’s been so many years now that someone can look back and say, ‘You know what, it had nothing to do with me.’”

Anthony went on to marry superstar Jennifer Lopez in 2004 before the duo dissolved their union in 2011, finalizing their divorce in 2014. The friendly exes, who’ve collaborated on Hurricane Maria relief for their home island, share twins Max and Emme, 9.

Early this year, Torres and Anthony were involved in a contentious child support battle that they’ve since amicably resolved.

“I’m so excited. There are so many emotions. It’s not just my birthday. I feel complete with my sons here,” Torres, who turned 43, told host Javier Poza as her kids and mother cheered from the audience.

Backstage, Torres further reflected on the emotional moment with Univision’s talk show Despierta América: “I felt super happy to be able to have my sons here. If not, it would have been a pretty sad birthday. I needed that,” she admitted about reuniting with her kids after seven weeks apart from them. “Seeing them recharged me and today I feel complete, happy.”

Torres, who is single but open to finding new love, looked radiant. “Marc’s message fills my heart,” she confessed, “because the role that I want to be the best at — and play perfectly — is being a mom. To hear the father of my sons say that I’m doing a great job as a mom fills my soul.”