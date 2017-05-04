Man Attempts to Smuggle 67 Pounds of Marijuana in a Casket

In a world where smugglers try to find new ways to get drugs across international borders, an American man was arrested last weekend for attempting to smuggle 67 pounds of marijuana across the Mexican border in a coffin. Agents found the casket filled with $33,000 worth of pot covered by manure to disguise the odor, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for Arizona.

The 28-year old was driving a white hearse when he was eventually pulled over at a immigration vehicle checkpoint by Tombstone, Arizona. A K-9 unit was requested after the U.S Border Patrol found the 28-year-old man to have “several inconsistencies” in his story.

Willcox #USBP agents arrest 1, seize hearse with over 67lbs. of marijuana in smuggling effort near Whetstone #AlwaysVigilant #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/umW4NXgMJJ — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) April 30, 2017

“The hearse and drugs were seized and the driver, a 28-year-old male United States Citizen, was arrested for narcotics smuggling and is being processed per Tucson sector guidelines for contraband smuggling,” said the CBP Arizona in a statement.