Colombian heartthrob Maluma practices his Portuguese in his hot new single,”Corazón,” featuring Brazilian singer Nego do Borel. The bright, color-saturated video for the track, filmed in Sao Paolo, Brazil, shows the singer cruising through a vibrant street market, jamming with local musicians and flirting with pretty chicas. Scenes of people playing soccer offer an appropriate homage to the country’s national pastime and legendary players such as Neymar Jr and Pelé.

“It’s a song with Portuguese fusion,” he told PEOPLE CHICA of his bilingual new tune.

Playful and mischievous like other Maluma hits, such as “Felices los 4,” he croons on “Corazón”: “You broke my heart, but my love there is no problem. Now, I can give a piece of it to every girl, only a little piece.”

The musician also offers some heart to his own Colombia-based foundation, El Arte de los Sueños (“The Art of Dreams”), which seeks to motivate and inspire at-risk youths through art programs. “During this past year, my foundation has helped the most vulnerable kids in Medellín,” he said of his hometown.

Despite his many commitments, the 23-year-old still finds time to unwind: “I recharge by riding my horses, being with my dogs, spending time with my family, and going out to dinner,” he said. “That’s what relaxes me.”