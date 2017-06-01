Major Lazer Releases New EP Featuring Camila Cabello, Travis Scott and more

Just in time for summer, electronic music trio Major Lazer has officially released their new EP, Know No Better— debuting six tracks that include the awaited single “Know No Better” featuring Camila Cabello, Travis Scott and Quavo.

Major Lazer —which includes Diplo, Walshy Fire and Jillionaire—teased the star-studded single with an Instagram post earlier this week. “June 1,” they wrote in the caption tagging Cabello, Scott, and Quavo. Little did fans know that an entire EP was on the way. The group also teased the single while kicking off the summer in celebration for their newest campaign—The Sound of Rum—with the iconic spirits brand Bacardi in Miami, FL last Friday. It was there that they unveiled their limited edition bottles and premiered their upcoming summer tracks.

Cabello, a Miami native, took part in the fun and joined the band onstage for a surprise performance that fans on social media are already calling the “song of the summer.”

Watch the performance below:

“It’s going to be some of our best tracks ever. That’s just to lay out the groundwork for the summer time,” Diplo told People Chica in anticipation of the EP release. “I think Major Lazer represents parties in the summer time.”

Other collaborations—among many—in the EP include a reggaeton track called “Buscando Huellas” featuring Latin superstar J Balvin and Grammy-winning reggae artist Sean Paul. Also featured are Brazilian icons Anitta and Pabllo Vittar for the song “Sua Cara.”

And fans can expect new music for seasons to come as Major Lazer says they have more songs on the way. “All the way until next year, we’re going to put out music. We have so much material [that] we’ve been working on for the last 24 months so there is a lot of music coming out,” says Diplo.

Know No Better, out now, comes two years after their LP Peace is the Mission, which featured the chart-topper “Lean On” with DJ Snake and MØ that spent 10 consecutive weeks in the top-10.