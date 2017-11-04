Luis Fonsi Talks About Family Life and iHeart Radio's Show Fiesta Latina

Luis Fonsi will be singing his heart out tonight at iHeart Radio’s Fiesta Latina, where “Despacito” will be a much-anticipated part of his musical set. “Everything that has happened this year with “Despacito” has been both a surprise and a blessing,” he tells People Chica of his hit song. “Since this journey started, I have been trying to stay in the moment and enjoy everything that the song has brought to me not only personally but professionally.”



The Puerto Rican artist will be joining a star-studded lineup of performers at the American Airlines Arena in Miami and share the stage with musical heavy weights Gente De Zona, CNCO, Reik, Jesse & Joy, Camila Cabello, Pepe Aguilar, Diplo and Yandel. The event will air live as a four-hour special on Telemundo at 8 p.m. EST, and include special tributes to first responders and communities impacted by recent natural disasters.

Fonsi joined Ricky Martin, Nicky Jam, Chayanne and other celebrities in October on a special plane ride to Puerto Rico to deliver essential aid. “I’ve had a chance to travel [to the island] a couple of times and bring help. Before Hurricane Maria happened, our goal was to show the world what a beautiful destination Puerto Rico is, and now our focus is to rebuild,” he says. “Everyone’s support has been keeping the spirit of my people alive. People on the island have really come together to help each other. It is this generosity, this hospitality, and the beauty of our island that makes Puerto Rico an amazing place. The resiliency and strength of our people will get us through the days ahead.”

Unidos más que nunca por Puerto Rico. Por ahí vamos… #UnidosPorPuertoRico 🇵🇷❤️ @ricky_martin @chayanne @nickyjampr A post shared by Luis Fonsi (@luisfonsi) on Oct 2, 2017 at 4:28am PDT

His fellow boricua and “Despacito” collaborator Daddy Yankee shares the cover of People en Español‘s new Star of the Year issue with Fonsi. “Working with Daddy Yankee has been an amazing experience,” says Fonsi. “The energy that he brings to the table is exactly what Despacito needed, a combination between our two different styles is what made everything fall into place. We’re both very passionate about our island and helping as much as we can.”

Miami, los veo en #iHeartFIESTA Sábado 4 de Noviembre en el @americanairlinesarena @iheartradio A post shared by Luis Fonsi (@luisfonsi) on Oct 19, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

The singer’s crazy work schedule has kept him away from his home in Miami more than he would like, he admits. “I love my family so much and this year, with all the traveling it’s been really challenging to be apart from them,” he says. “That’s why when I’m home or they come to where I am at that time, I try to just enjoy every minute”.

The proud dad lights up when he talks about daughter Mikaela, 5, and son Rocco, almost 1. “I love playing with them, taking my daughter to school, watching movies, and [I] hug them to the point they can’t stand me anymore,” he jokes. “Everything I do is for them, they are my light and I can’t believe how lucky I am to have them in my life.”

Gracias @peopleenespanol por elegirnos como las estrellas del año. ¡Viva #PuertoRico! @daddyyankee 🇵🇷 A post shared by Luis Fonsi (@luisfonsi) on Nov 2, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

Cada día más bella, cada día me enamoro más. Desde lejos celebro tu cumpleaños y te felicito por ser la mejor esposa y madre que Mika, Rocco y yo pudiéramos tener. Te amo mi querida @aguedalopez21 Pásala rico… Felicidades #Oleeee 💃💃💃 A post shared by Luis Fonsi (@luisfonsi) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

He has found an oasis of love and understanding in wife Agueda Lopez. “My wife is a true champion!” he says of the Spanish-born model whom he married in 2014 in a romantic ceremony in a Napa Valley vineyard. “She has been doing double the work, so whenever we can take some time for ourselves —and the grandparents are available to take care of the kids— we love going to different restaurants. We are major foodies or we plan a romantic getaways.”

Although a vacation is long overdue, Fonsi is grateful for this roller-coaster year: “Having a 20 year career and being able to continue spreading my music around the world is a dream come true.”