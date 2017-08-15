Luis Fonsi Responds to “Despacito” Not Being Nominated for MTV VMA

It’s been three weeks since MTV announced the nominations for the 2017 Video Music Awards (VMAs), which will be taking place on August 27th in Los Angeles, and some of the nominees include Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic,” Alessia Cara’s “Scars To Your Beautiful,” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble.” However, one record-breaker didn’t make the cut: “Despacito.”

The surprising absence of the music video for “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy—which has generated over three billion views, making it the most watched video of all time on the platform—in any of the award categories has left many people sharing their confusion on social media. “Hard to believe the biggest song on the planet #Despacito didn’t get a nomination for the #MTV #VMA’s,” tweeted one radio station. Another user tweeted, “I’m still very surprised that Despacito didn’t get any VMA nominations. Very surprised.”

Now, an MTV spokesperson told the Associated Press that the Spanish hit’s video “was not submitted for consideration.”

MTV and MTV 2 have not aired the “Despacito” video since it’s release, but it has been played on the network’s Latin channel, MTV Tres. When asked by the news outlet on why it’s not played on any of main channels, MTV did not provide an explanation. Universal Music Latin Entertainment, the label that released the song, says they “would welcome MTV’s decision to recognize Spanish-language videos on its main channel and the Music Video Awards program,” as stated by a spokesperson to AP.

And how does Fonsi feel about not receiving a nod? “Awards are very important but what bigger award [is there] than having the most watched video in the world in history? It doesn’t really get any bigger than that,” said the recording artist in regards to breaking YouTube’s record. “Hopefully it’ll win some awards down the line, down the road, but I think I got the biggest one so far, straight from the people.”

The network revealed that the Spanish-language track is nominated for the song of the summer category, which is one of the categories and nominees being announced next week. However, despite the song’s soaring success as the most streamed track of all time and 14 weeks at No.1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, the track—which includes Justin Bieber in the remix—was not included in categories like video of the year or best collaboration.