One-time Puerto Rican power couple Adamari Lopez and Luis Fonzi are making headlines together again.

On Dec. 20, the former esposas sang an unexpected duet of Fonsi’s hit collaboration with Demi Lovato, “Echame La Culpa.” The clip, which shows the exes harmonizing, raked in more than 300,000 views just hours after it was shared on Instagram by Telemundo morning show Un Nuevo Día, which Lopez co-hosts. As she vocalized Lovato’s part of “Echame,” she cleverly played up their lyrical back-and-forth as if it were really happening.

Turns out, Lopez simply used the music app Smule, which allows users to create videos of themselves crooning their favorite songs side-by-side with footage of their favorite singers who appear to be in the recording studio.

The original “”Echame La Culpa” music video — starring Fonsi and Lovato — has over 300 million views on Vevo. Fonsi added his studio singing to the Smule catalog to promote the hit on Dec. 14. But Lopez’s Nueva Dia twist also caught social media fire with endless comments from followers.

The lighthearted gag not only poked fun at herself — singing is not her most impressive performance art — but was also a sentimental early Christmas gift to their fans.

“Unforgettable couple,” one said. “Beautiful. Forgiveness heals the soul,” another wrote. “Blessings to you both,” a third added. No doubt, the conciliatory lyrics played a part in fan expressions:

It’s not you, it’s not you, it’s not you, I am

I do not want you to suffer

Is better to forget and leave it

The relationship was not always so cordial. After a very public romance that included a fairy-tale wedding in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 2006 — as Lopez was battling breast cancer — the singer and the actress divorced in 2010. Their bitter separation included allegations of infidelity on his part, which Lopez detailed in her autobiography Viviendo and Fonsi strongly denied in a letter.

Since then, the exes have each found love again. Fonsi has two children Mikaela, 5, and Rocco, almost 1, from his marriage to Spanish model Agueda Lopez. While Adamari has a 2-year-old daughter, Alaia, with her fiance, Spanish dancer and choreographer Toni Costa.

Their relationship now seems to be friendly. in 2015, Luis Fonsi attended the funeral of his former father-in-law, Adamari Lopez’s dad Luis Lopez, who died of a heart attack in Puerto Rico. The TV host and author also congratulated Fonsi on her show Un Nuevo Día after the birth of his son Rocco, born last December. The Smule duet was an early surprise Christmas gift for their fans.