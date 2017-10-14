As celebrities continue to speak out against Harvey Weinstein, who’s been the subject of numerous disturbing allegations of sexual harassment and assault in recent weeks, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has tweeted his wish to regain the movie rights to the Tony Award-winning musical In The Heights, which he co-created with Quiara Alegría Hudes.

Currently, the Weinstein Co. owns the rights. Although Weinstein has been let go from the company, Miranda and co-writer Hudes want no association with the besieged company. Hudes shared a lengthy post expressing her wish to dissolve her relationship with the independent film studio on Twitter: “As a woman, I can no longer do business with The Weinstein Company. To those women who suffered directly at Harvey’s hands, I extend my sincerest compassion and support…Unfortunately, ‘In the Heights’ is tied up in the company…I hope The Weinstein Company has enough grace, in the wake of these revelations, to respect my stand as a woman, and allow us to extricate ‘In the Heights’ from them.”

She added, “Harvey Weinstein’s sexual predation is despicable enough, but combined with his staggering power it’s insidious, even devilish. Decades. He thrived on this. He built an empire on this.”

Shortly after, Miranda showed support for his creative partner by retweeting her words, adding: “As usual, Quiara does the prose the best. She speaks for us both.”

As usual, Quiara does the prose best. She speaks for us both. https://t.co/7uEDe1DqJF — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 12, 2017

Following the Broadway success of Miranda’s Hamilton, which nabbed 11 Tony Awards last year and the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, the Weinstein Co. hoped to bring In the Heights to the silver screen. The musical centers on characters living in Washington Heights, a Latino neighborhood, in New York City.

Beyond his support for Hudes’ wishes, Miranda hasn’t commented on the Weinstein scandal, telling his followers earlier this week that his focus is on helping his home island of Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Maria’s devastation.”I asked my reps to keep any press non-relief-related off my desk,” he told one follower who asked about his silence on the subject.