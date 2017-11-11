Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Bring Broadway Hit Hamilton to Puerto Rico and Play Title Character

Lin-Manuel Miranda arrived in his homeland of Puerto Rico on Tuesday, announcing that he raised $2.5 million to help the victims of Hurricane Maria, which ravaged the Caribbean island in September. But his Nov. 7 visit hit a high note when he announced that he’d be bringing Broadway musical Hamilton to Puerto Rico for a three-week run in January 2019 and assuming the lead role once again.

The Tony-winning creator of the hit production confirmed the news on Nov. 8 via Twitter: “I have a year and a bit to remember the words,” he wrote.

🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷 https://t.co/QsmelVlscX — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 8, 2017

In a recent interview with a CBS News reporter, Miranda said that he hopes Hamilton will be a boon to tourism in Puerto Rico. He also revealed that islanders could snag the tickets for a mere $10 a pop. “We’re also going to be pricing hundreds of tickets that will only be $10,” he said, “so that people on the island can enjoy the show.” (At its peak, seats for the show, which debuted on Broadway in the summer of 2015 and won 11 Tony awards last year, could cost upwards of $850.)

Since the powerful storm hit the island, Miranda has been working tirelessly to raise funds for the beleaguered U.S territory. He regularly rallies his fans, including famous ones, to donate to the cause. Most recently, he recruited an impressive roster of talent — Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Camila Cabello, Luis Fonsi, Gloria Estefan, Gina Rodriguez, Fat Joe, and others — to collaborate on song “Almost Like Praying” to benefit relief efforts.

Hamilton will run at the University of Puerto Rico’s Teatro UPR Jan. 8–27.