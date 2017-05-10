Lele Pons to Host Her First Show Ever at the MTV MIAW Awards

Social media comedy queen, Lele Pons, will be hosting the next MTV MIAW Awards to be held in Mexico City in June.

This is the fifth edition of these awards, which centers on the millennials of the moment. Mexican YouTube star Juanpa Zurita will accompany the popular Venezuelan vlogger, announced MTV Latin America in a statement.

“For me, it’s an enormous honor to be able to host the MTV MIAW Awards 2017,” said Pons. “I grew up watching MTV and to now be able to be part of a show where they award and celebrate the best and most successful talent of our generation is truly exciting! I’m counting down the days until I get to meet with my fans across Mexico and Latin America!”

Súper emocionada y honrada de conducir junto a mí querido Juanpa los premios MTV MIAW el 4 de Junio de este año!! Les garantizo que será increíble y muy divertido!! #zuripons A post shared by Lele Pons (@lelepons) on May 4, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

The award show will be held on June 4th at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City and will be broadcasted by MTV Latin America and the MTV Play app at 8:00 pm (Mexico, Colombia), 9:00 pm (Venezuela) And 10:00 pm (Argentina)

Pons, is one of the most influential global figures on social networks, with more than 16 million followers on Instagram, 3 million on Facebook and more than 4 million subscribers on YouTube.

Pons rose to fame at the age of 15 thanks to Vine, the no-longer-existent video platform, which featured her fun short comedy videos that were viewed more than 7 billion times.

In 2016, Pons was named as one of People en Español’s 25 Most Powerful Women and recognized by Time Magazine as one of the 30 Most Influential teens of 2015.

In addition to recently becoming an ambassador for Covergirl, the internet star is recording a full bulk of new videos for her YouTube channel. Meanwhile, Pons continues to document their adventures on Instagram.

Reporting by: Mayra Mangal