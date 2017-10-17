Gina Rodriguez, Eva Longoria, Rosario Dawson and More Latina Celebs Unite for a #LatinaPower Luncheon

Gina Rodriguez spent last Sunday with Latina powerhouses Eva Longoria, Rosario Dawson, America Ferrera and a few of her Jane the Virgin co-stars for an afternoon lunch. Rodriguez captioned a photo she posted of the group, “Fiercely Latina. #LatinaPower.”

Mexican actress Eiza González, who also joined the meet-up, shared the same pic with some inspiring words—in English and Spanish, “I’m proud to be a Latina. Being a woman ain’t easy but together we are always stronger. Hello to every industry. There’s more than one seat in the table. Come sit with us. Be a mentor. (and we are missing a ton of our girls making moves here!) how about we STOP attacking each other women!! It’s better when we unite.”

Longoria revealed on Instagram that Ferrera and Rodriguez spearheaded the union and thanked them both.

On Instagram Live the Jane the Virgin star pulled Ferrera in front of the camera, gushing: “I’m gonna do a movie with this girl!”

In August, rumors swirled that Ferrera and Rodriguez were working on a project together when a photo of the duo circulated online. “This love of mine #Hermanas,” Rodriguez wrote on her post of the pic. Countless fans commented on the photo with high hopes: “I would pay with the blood of my first born to see them in a series or a movie together,” one Instagram user wrote. Another enthused: “I hope you two do a movie together!”

The verdict is still out on whether Rodriguez was expressing a hope or an active plan to collaborate with Ferrera. Stay tuned.