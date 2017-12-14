Univision TV hosts, Alejandra Espinoza and Francisca Lachapel — both winners of the Nuestra Belleza Latina reality beauty pageant — have another thing in common: they’re both victims of cyberbullying. During a video interview for Univision on Dec. 12, Espinoza and Lachapel shared their experiences of being trolled online.

After she made her debut as co-host of Univision’s morning show Despierta America in 2015, Lachapel said someone online asked: “Why don’t you kill yourself?” and told her she wasn’t pretty enough to to work on television. The Dominican actress, who did not have the confidence that comes with prior television experience, was deeply shook.

In fact, the 28-year-old beauty queen admitted that the comment made her feel so insecure she actually contemplated getting plastic surgery. She had a hard time, she said, comprehending how a stranger could feel so much hatred toward her. “I don’t understand how someone could wish you so much harm,” she said. With time, she learned to take online comments less personally. “I don’t care what people say anymore. I just focus on the people that love me and wish me the best,” she said.

Francisca Lachapel John Parra/Getty

Espinoza said that she also encountered nasty Internet trolls after the birth of her son Matteo, 2. “When Matteo was born, someone wrote me saying I had been very selfish not to show my son. That God should take him away just as easily as He gave him to me,” she said. The comment was especially cutting because she’d struggled to conceive Matteo for years after losing three pregnancies. “I thought it was the cruelest thing in the world.”

In 2015, Espinoza told Univision’s show Sal y Pimienta that people online also made fun of her son’s appearance, saying that he looked sick and that she didn’t want to show him because she was ashamed of him. “Of course it hurts me. He is the person I love most in the world,” the 30-year-old Mexican TV personality said.