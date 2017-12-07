Latin artists continue to dominate the music scene this year. In the recent weeks, Latinos have ranked among the top 10 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart and inspired English-speaking artists to break out their Spanish-speaking skills for high-profile collaborations. Vevo and YouTube announced on Dec. 6 and Dec. 5, respectively that Latin performers are among the highest ranked on lists for the most music video views.

After calculating their most viewed music videos of the year globally, video streaming service Vevo found that Latin music reigned supreme, claiming 7 of the top 10 spots. YouTube reported similar results with Latinos snagging 6 of the 10 most-watched video spots in 2017. No surprise, Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito,” featuring Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber dominated at No. 1 on both streaming servers.

In August, the Spanish-language smash hit became the most-watched video on YouTube with three billion views. It has now garnered more than four billion.

Other Latin artists to rule the 2017 video scene include Shakira, Ricky Martin and J. Balvin.

Check out the full lists below:

2017 Top 10 YouTube Music Videos

1. Luis Fonsi – “Despacito” ft. Daddy Yankee

2. Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

3. J.Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente”

4. Maluma – “Felices los 4”

5. Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

6. Chris Jeday – “Ahora Dice” ft. J. Balvin, Ozuna, Arcángel

7. Nicky Jam – “El Amante”

8. Jason Derulo – “Swalla” ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign

9. DJ Khaled – “I’m the One” ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

10. Enrique Iglesias – “Subeme La Radio” ft. Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennon

2017 Top 10 Vevo Music Videos

1. Luis Fonsi – “Despacito” ft. Daddy Yankee

2. Shakira – “Chantaje” ft. Maluma

3. J. Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente”

4. Maluma – “Felices los 4”

5. CNCO – “Reggaetón Lento” (

6. The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer” (Lyric)

7. Chris Jeday – “Ahora Dice” ft. J Balvin, Ozuna, Arcángel

8. Ricky Martin – “Vente Pa’ Ca” ft. Maluma

9. Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better”

10. DJ Khaled – “I’m the One” ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne