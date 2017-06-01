La La Talks About How Separation With Carmelo Anthony Has Impacted Her Son

La La Anthony has been in the spotlight for the last couple of months while going through a separation with husband of seven years and NBA star Carmelo Anthony. For the first time since their split in April, the actress is speaking about how she feels when it comes to her love-life making headlines after being captured by paparazzi spending Mother Day’s with Carmelo and their 10-year-old son Kiyan amid separation rumors.

“You kind of get used to it. What can you do? My mom always says, ‘Worry when people don’t care about you.’ And that’s what I tell myself,” she told ExtraTV about all the media attention. “We’re that interesting that people want to know what we’re doing.”

When asked about the impact that the media attention is having on their son, with all the paparazzi following them everywhere, La La admitted she sugarcoats the truth. “I said ‘Well it’s getting hot outside and they’re trying to get summer fashion for the magazines’,” she said. “I kind of try to make it fun for him so he doesn’t view it as a negative thing. We explain it in a way that works for a 10-year-old.”

Last month, La La attended the Met Gala solo with a wedding ring in sight and co-hosted with Anthony Anderson at the taping of VH1’s 2nd Annual Dear Mama: An Event to Honor Moms, where Kiyan was also present. The former couple called it quits after the Knicks star allegedly had an affair, and they are now living separately after a rocky couple of months, according to TMZ. The two dated for ten years and got married in 2010 after six years of engagement.