Kylie Jenner Receives Backlash For Trying To Dance Merengue

Always trying to shake it up, Kylie Jenner is now trying to tap into different cultures. The makeup mogul and reality television star shared videos on Snapchat of her speaking Spanish and learning to dance to Merengue, a Caribbean style of dance originated in the Dominican Republic.

The youngest of the Jenner duo seems to be learning from her makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, who can also be seen in the videos.

In her Spanish-speaking videos, she says “Hi! I am wishing you a good night” and “Get out of the picture,” while also jamming along to Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s latest remix to “Despacito,” which features Justin Bieber. The 19-year-old then tries to learn how to dance Latin music to Elvis Crespo’s hit song “Suavemente.”

Immediately after the Snapchats were posted, people took to social media to express their discontent opinions of her dancing skills while others gave her credit for trying to learn.

Kylie Jenner dancing salsa in her snaps and speaking Spanish is hilarious. Nice try but you'll never be Latina baby girl — Jocelyn Ruiz (@JoceeeR) April 25, 2017

Kylie Jenner trying to dance merengue on her snap needs to stop — g (@_July11thh) April 25, 2017

So Kylie Jenner tried to dance salsa and bachata. At least she tried? — Aylinee Villagomez (@aylvill) April 26, 2017

Sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have also been showing major love to the song “Despacito.” The two are currently vacationing in Mexico celebrating Kourtney’s 38th birthday, and the oldest Kardashian sibling didn’t shy away as she was caught on camera dancing to the Spanish-language song.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Apr 25, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Apr 24, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

It seems they haven’t been able to stop listening to the song while on their getaway. Along with posting a video on a boat with the track playing in the background, Kim also tweeted about her obsession with the hit saying, “Now playing #Despactio on repeat for the 100th time.”