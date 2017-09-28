Kim Kardashian West Donates Vogue Mexico Proceeds to Earthquake Victims

Brought to you by the editors of People en Español.

Kim Kardashian West is helping victims of Mexico’s recent earthquake in the most Kim Kardashian West way ever.

The 36-year-old reality TV star announced in a recent Twitter post that the proceeds from the latest issue Vogue Mexico will benefit victims of the deadly earthquake that ravaged parts of the country earlier this month.

“My @VogueMexico cover comes out today! Proceeds of the magazine sales will be going towards Mexico earthquake relief through Project Paz,” the mom of two wrote alongside a Twitter photo of the issue’s cover.

She soon posted a pair of photos from the spread.

The move comes nearly two weeks after the 7.1 magnitude quake devastated Mexico City and surrounding regions, leaving many buildings in rubble and nearly 300 people dead, including several children.

Shocking images and videos from the destruction revealed the extent of the damage from the violent quake with buildings reduced to rubble, others on fire and thousands of people flooding the streets after fleeing their homes. A majority of the casualties have been reported in Puebla, Morelos and Mexico states, and Mexico City.

Among those killed, 21 children died at Enrique Rebsamen School in Mexico City.

The Associated Press reported that dozens of buildings toppled into mounds of rubble, with at least 44 buildings falling apart in Mexico City alone.

Kardashian West isn’t the only reality TV star to lend a hand in Mexico’s relief efforts.

Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel headed to Mexico in the wake of the devastation to visit those affected by the quake and subsequent aftershocks in Mexico City and Jojutla with a small group from The Cabo Agency.