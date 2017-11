Miss Venezuela Bears Uncanny Resemblance to Kim Kardashian

The new Miss Venezuela Sthefany Gutiérrez, 18, bears a striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian with her seductive dark eyes and long, shiny black locks — and fans are taking note on social media. One called Gutiérrez “the Latin Kim Kardashian.” Another wrote: “They look 100 percent alike.”

The beauty queen, who plays up her cat eyes with black liner like the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star, could easily pass for Kanye West’s wife, but her resume and interests are quite different.

After being crowned Miss Venezuela on Nov. 9, she wrote on Instagram: “I’m still living my dream. I’m grateful to those who always supported me.”

Siempre tuve la fè y hoy estoy aquí más cerca❤ Gracias a todos los que hoy forman parte de este sueño🌌 A post shared by Sthefany Gutierrez Gutierrez (@sthefanygutierrez1) on Oct 25, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

The model now has her eye on the 2018 Miss Universe crown and plans to finish her law degree soon. “As a law student, I don’t rule out pursuing a career in politics,” she told Venezuelan newspaper El Nacional.

Although the American reality star and business woman may be more curvaceous, the Venezuelan model shares Kardashian’s undeniable sex appeal.

While she seems to sport a Kardashian-esque aesthetic, she insists she takes her cues from Old Hollywood, calling Audrey Hepburn — as well as her mother — a role model.