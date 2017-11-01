The Internet Reacts to Kim Kardashian Dressing Up as Selena Quintanilla

Kim Kardashian ended her Halloween homage to music legends with a bang: dressing up as the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla. “My fave Selena!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the video she posted on Instagram.

But it wasn’t everyone’s fave.

Over the weekend, Kardashian’s costume choices provoked strong reactions — from praise to scorn — for dressing up as iconic women of color. First, she morphed into the beloved late R&B singer Aaliyah. Then, she donned a jumpsuit that matched the one Quintanilla wore for her last concert before being shot to death by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldívar, in 1995.

The reality TV star looked eerily like the Queen of Tex-Mex in a deep purple jumpsuit, billowy brown wig with bangs, dark red lipstick, and mic in hand. The internet lit up with passionate responses:

My fave Selena!!!! pic.twitter.com/DVKSSRxnxy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2017

Selena fans were decidedly not okay with Kanye West’s wife sporting the Grammy-winner’s iconic look…

Part of me just isn't okay with Kim Kardashian dressing up as Selena for Halloween. I doubt she appreciates how amazing she was. 🤔 — Teishi Jade (@Teishi_Jade) November 1, 2017

Kim Kardashian dressed as Selena makes me so uncomfortable — melissa (@melintheskyy) November 1, 2017

Kim K dressed up as Selena. Nope. I'm not here for this. Halloween is cancelled. — ㅤㅤㅤ (@DVISYMNDZ2) November 1, 2017

…kim k dressed up as selena pic.twitter.com/kLheh1kSE5 — stephanator (@__shteph) November 1, 2017

Kardashian fans, however, delighted in her radical transformation…

I’m beginning to become slightly annoyed that y’all get mad at EVERYTHING Kim Kardashian does. She killed that Selena look — Paul D (@ViewsFROMJersey) November 1, 2017

I love Selena, I'm Mexi… & I'm not upset Kim K dressed as Selena. She was music icons all weekend. Why not Selena?! And she looked FIRE! — Krystal Bianca (@KrystalBee) November 1, 2017

Kim wins Halloween with Selena. https://t.co/luMRQCSnbt — memo (@getheMemo) November 1, 2017

Kardashian wasn’t the only celebrity to channel their inner “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.” Demi Lovato, America Ferrera and beauty blogger Desi Perkins also choose to embody the the late singer this Halloween.

Love for the global superstar seems to have hit a fever pitch this year: Madame Tussauds in New York and Los Angeles recently unveiled wax sculptures of her; Google Doodle commemorated her life and legacy on the anniversary of her first studio album; and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is unveiling her star posthumously on the Walk of Fame come Nov. 3. The City of Los Angeles has also officially named Nov. 3 “Selena Day.”