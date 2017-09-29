Kat Von D's Best-selling Eye Shadow "Lolita" Is Back!

Brought to you by the editors of People en Español.

Back by popular demand, Kat Von D’s “Lolita” eyeshadow has hit stores again, after selling out immediately and entirely when it launched for the first time in June.

Fans were first introduced to the shade’s rosy-neutral hue in lipstick form, which the brand debuted a while back. Because the color flatters every skin tone, it found a massive following, prompting the company to expand the “Lolita” family in June. Originally a limited edition product, it’s now available in lipsticks, a lip liner, and matte liquid lipsticks.

Some speculate that a new palette in the popular shade is in the works after the Mexican mogul alluded to it on her Instagram page, liking the comments that suggested she would be launching it.

The eyeshadow will only be available on Kat Von D’s website. Get yours here for only $19. Find the rest of the “Lolita” family on sephora.com.

“Lolita” products are cruelty-free and made with 100% vegan ingredients, so you can look and feel good rocking them.