Watch Justin Bieber Sing in Spanish During Concert in Puerto Rico

Yeah, that’s right. Justin Bieber is now singing in Spanish. The “Sorry” singer teamed up with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee in the newest remix to their hit song “Despacito.”

Bieber starts off the track singing lyrics in English then joins the two Latin superstars for the chorus, where he sings in Spanish for the first time—which has shocked fans around the world. Fonsi also switches gears and sings his verse in English.

Days before dropping the song, the 23-year-old was hinting at new music by posting black and white pictures in a recording studio.

Bieber and Fonsi both shared the news of the collaboration on their Instagram earlier this week. “Are you ready? #Despacito remix with @JustinBieber. We continue making history! @DaddyYankee,” Luis captioned his post of the single’s artwork. Justin also shared the artwork on his social media.

Hours after the track’s release, Fonsi made a surprise appearance during Bieber’s Purpose Tour concert in Puerto Rico at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum Tuesday night. Check out these videos of the performance below:

The remix has gained over 39 million views on YouTube since its premiere, breaking the record for the most views on the video streaming website this year. The original music video for “Despacito” generated close to a billion views on YouTube since the release in January and topped Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart as number one for eleven weeks.

With its extremely catchy beat and sexy lyrics, it’s impossible to not listen to it over and over again.