Former Miss Guatemala U.S. Jossie Ochoa on Coming Out, Cyberbullies and Why She Hates the Word Lesbian

In a recent interview with Latina.com, ex-beauty queen Jossie Ochoa, who starred in Univision’s reality TV series “Nuestra Belleza Latina” for two seasons, said she received some harsh comments after coming outbut i this summer: “People would say things like ‘go kill yourself.’”

The former Miss Guatemala U.S. revealed her same-sex desires on Instagram in July with a photo of her and her girlfriend kissing. The caption read: “Your energy is irreplaceable! Love you bebita. 3 years.”

The comments ranged from loving and supportive to insulting and hateful. “I wish you with all my heart a happy life,” wrote one follower. Another responded: “If you had a bad experience with a jerk, don’t let [that] confuse you. [You’re] young and got time to think.”

But the vast majority of comments were affirming: “Ninety-percent of it was positive and the remaining…was just hardcore bullying,” she told the site.

Although the hate has been hard to endure, she told the magazine that she’s happy to educate the public and spread awareness about LGBT issues, especially among Latinos: “I just think it’s so amazing to be one of the first Latinas to speak about something so sensitive, especially in a community that is very religious and conservative,” she said.

Your energy is irreplaceable! Love you bebita 💋 3 years & counting! A post shared by J O S S I E O C H O A (@jossieochoa) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

She’s not, however, interested in boxing herself into a sexual identity category: “I don’t like to label myself because I have had heterosexual relationships but this has been my longest and most real relationship….I am guided more by personalities, energies, attitudes.” She also eschews the term lesbian, saying, “I hate to use the word lesbian because I feel like there is a stereotype that goes with it. People will say to me, ‘Oh well you don’t even look like a lesbian.’ But there isn’t a prototype that all lesbians have to follow.”

Ochoa, who founded Mision Guatemala, a non-profit that helps needy children in her homeland, said, “Someone [said] I’m ‘not woman enough’ and I’m just like ‘No, the person I am doesn’t make me less of a woman,’ just like being gay doesn’t make someone less of a human….We can’t judge others by who they choose to love.”