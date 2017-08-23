Jessica Alba Claps Back at Those Who Doubted Her: “‘I Always Knew I Had It In Me”

Jessica Alba faced a lot of doubters when she wanted to go from Hollywood star to entrepreneur. In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the mother of two and wife of Cash Warren revealed the ways actresses are often boxed into limited categories.

“There’s a way that certain people characterize actresses,” said Alba. “You’re only as good as your last job or as good as how you look on the cover of a magazine….They don’t really see any more depth in you.”

The Honest Company received a whopping $1.7 billion valuation after three years as a company, selling in more than 13,000 retail locations across North America. Before building a billion-dollar empire, however, Alba had made a name for herself on the silver screen, starring in movies such as Honey, Sin City, and Fantastic Four.

“There aren’t a lot of women who have multi-hyphen job descriptions, or have done many different things in their careers and have been successful in them… It’s more of a quiet satisfaction. It’s more, ‘I always knew I had it in me, and you didn’t believe in me, and now, hopefully, you see something or your perspective is different, and you’re judging things differently. And hopefully, you’re opening your eyes up to what is possible.'”

I had a great time speaking at the Success Makers Workshop with American Express OPEN yesterday! Link in bio to check out the roundtable on getting to the next step in your business #AmexAmbassador #NextStartsHere @americanexpress A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 28, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

The brand recently launched a new collection of prints for their popular plant-based, sustainable diapers. The Honest Beauty collection arrived at Target in March with over 30 skincare and makeup products to shop.

The business mogul added: “People were pretty confused or just thought that there was no way that [The Honest Company] was going to be successful. I guess it was way, way too ambitious… I kind of like proving them wrong.”

Last Month, Alba announced she was pregnant with her third child on Instagram alongside daughters Haven, 6, and Honor, 9 — captioning the post “officially outnumbered.”