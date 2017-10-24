Jennifer Lopez Wants to Change the Way People Trick-or-Treat This Halloween

Brought to you by the editors of People en Español.

Halloween is a week away and Jennifer Lopez wants to make trick-or-treating as much about giving as receiving. The singer has teamed up with UNICEF for a project called “Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF,” which asks kids to collect donations through the rest of October, including Halloween night when they’re gathering candy from neighbors.

Donations will go to J.Lo’s family’s home island of Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from the devastation wrought on by Hurricane Maria last month, including other parts of the Caribbean and Mexico.

“While conditions in Puerto Rico remain challenging, UNICEF U.S.A. is there, working to support children and families as they rebuild,” said Michelle Centeno, senior officer of humanitarian emergencies and executive communications for UNICEF U.S.A. “The scale of need demands that we all play a role in this ongoing effort, and work closely with partners to put children first.”

Lopez appears in a video posted by the humanitarian organization where she makes a plea for children to help make a difference, showing a small orange box that can be used for donation collection. “When you trick-or-treat for UNICEF U.S.A, you get to be a hero no matter what your costume is,” she said. “You get to help save other kids around the world.”

The Shades of Blue actress has tirelessly worked to rally help those affected by recent natural disasters. From coordinating a star-studded telethon concert titled “Somos Una Voz Live” with her ex-husband Marc Anthony and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez to taking part in JAY-Z’s TIDAL X: Brooklyn charity concert. Both events collected funds for the victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, as well as the earthquake in Mexico.

“The truth is, we are all one,” Lopez told PEOPLE exclusively at the time of the event. “We are all family. We are doing this because it’s the right thing to do. Our community needs us right now, and we are very aware that we are leaders in our community. If we step out and do something, hopefully, people will follow and do the same.”