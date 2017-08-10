J.Lo Has A Lookalike and She’s A Bodybuilder From Houston

A 28-year-old bodybuilder from Texas, who calls herself “Jay from Houston” on her Instagram page, has become a social media sensation after numerous followers realized her remarkable resemblance to superstar Jennifer Lopez. A plethora of side-by-side images and memes ensued and turned her into a national news story.
The fitness guru, whose name is Janice Garay, recently posted a compilation of photos asking her followers if she did indeed resemble the World of Dance judge. “So what you guys are telling me is that everybody has a twin and @jlo happens to be mine??? I’ll take it,” she captioned one photo tagging Lopez’s account. “Do you have a celebrity twin? If so, who is it?!”
I'm in tears of joy right now for all these opportunities that are being sent my way! I wish I could announce but not just yet, I remember praying for a miracle, I kept asking god to give me strength to hold on and not give up no matter what was being thrown my way. No matter how heart broken I was, friendships I've lost throughout the years or just struggling at home financially! It's hard being a single mom…I'll never be embarrassed for my struggles or where I came from because look where it lead me to today! God is so freakin good!!!! 😭🙌🏽🙏🏾 I remember crying in my room on a daily basis feeling miserable because I had no idea where I was going to end up …I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life until I started working out 3 years ago! Fitness has definitely changed my life, I didn't have rich parents , we didn't have much coming from the valley my parents split when I was a baby and my mom and I moved away to Houston when I was 6…growing up was hard for me to be far away from my father because we had a special bond. But all I knew was I wanted to make my father proud of me! I know in my life growing up I've made mistakes, I didn't always make the right choices and I had my daughter at a young age (19) I'm not perfect what so ever but I do have a good heart! I will always remain humble and just want to show the world no matter how bad ur struggling or whatever it is your going through in life, stay strong, pray, keep grinding, focus on YOU An ur goals because u never know what god will bring your way, he will definitely surprise you! Trust me! He blessed me and opened other doors for me I never thought would be possible! And I definitely can't wait to share my journey with all of you! 🙏🏾💓 – JAY #NewBeginnings #Blessed #GodIsGood #InspireOthers
Garay, who has over 147,000 Instagram followers, regularly posts photos of her toned physique, along with inspirational messages. She also competes in fitness competitions and is a spokeswoman for a brand of supplements.
You NEVER have to prove yourself to anyone. You know exactly what you're doing and how focused you are on accomplishing your goals. Just because you don't share it, doesn't mean your life isn't popping off. You can have so many things going on for you and people will never know. In the age where everything is so public, it's refreshing to keep things private. Don't ever feel the need to be accepted or belong. Keep living your life. 🙌🏽💓✨#MyHeartIsInLA #GrindNEVERStops #CaliforniaDreaming #ProCardChasing
In a recent interview with her local news station KHOU, she said: “‘No, I’m not J-Lo, I’m Jay from Houston,” and admitted that she never noticed a resemblance between herself and the Shades of Blue star: “It never really crossed my mind….[but now] the whole world says I look like J-Lo.” Garay also confessed that she’s a fan of Lopez and hopes to meet her one day.
Courting that hope, Garay asked her followers to get the attention of Lopez by tagging her in comments under Garay’s photo. “Man with all these comments of me and @jlo I think it’s that time I should meet @jlo and take a picture together, what do you guys think? Let’s ALL tag her in the comments,” she wrote.
What do you think? Do you see the similarity?