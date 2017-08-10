J.Lo Has A Lookalike and She’s A Bodybuilder From Houston

A 28-year-old bodybuilder from Texas, who calls herself “Jay from Houston” on her Instagram page, has become a social media sensation after numerous followers realized her remarkable resemblance to superstar Jennifer Lopez. A plethora of side-by-side images and memes ensued and turned her into a national news story.

The fitness guru, whose name is Janice Garay, recently posted a compilation of photos asking her followers if she did indeed resemble the World of Dance judge. “So what you guys are telling me is that everybody has a twin and @jlo happens to be mine??? I’ll take it,” she captioned one photo tagging Lopez’s account. “Do you have a celebrity twin? If so, who is it?!”

The Real… #dontmissout #shadesofblue #worldofdance #Jlovegas #allihave A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 10, 2017 at 11:24am PST

Garay, who has over 147,000 Instagram followers, regularly posts photos of her toned physique, along with inspirational messages. She also competes in fitness competitions and is a spokeswoman for a brand of supplements.

You NEVER have to prove yourself to anyone. You know exactly what you're doing and how focused you are on accomplishing your goals. Just because you don't share it, doesn't mean your life isn't popping off. You can have so many things going on for you and people will never know. In the age where everything is so public, it's refreshing to keep things private. Don't ever feel the need to be accepted or belong. Keep living your life. 🙌🏽💓✨#MyHeartIsInLA #GrindNEVERStops #CaliforniaDreaming #ProCardChasing A post shared by J A Y F R O M H O U S T O N🖤 (@jayfromhouston) on Jul 3, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

In a recent interview with her local news station KHOU, she said: “‘No, I’m not J-Lo, I’m Jay from Houston,” and admitted that she never noticed a resemblance between herself and the Shades of Blue star: “It never really crossed my mind….[but now] the whole world says I look like J-Lo.” Garay also confessed that she’s a fan of Lopez and hopes to meet her one day.

Courting that hope, Garay asked her followers to get the attention of Lopez by tagging her in comments under Garay’s photo. “Man with all these comments of me and @jlo I think it’s that time I should meet @jlo and take a picture together, what do you guys think? Let’s ALL tag her in the comments,” she wrote.

Man with all these comments of me and @jlo I think it's that time I should meet @jlo and take a picture together, what do you guys think?! 🤗😍🤔 Who can make that happen?! 💓🙏🏾 Let's ALL tag her in the comments! 💯 #JLO #JENNIFERLOPEZ #JAYFROMHOUSTON #twinning #JLOVERS #MyIdol #tsrcelebritylookalikes A post shared by J A Y F R O M H O U S T O N🖤 (@jayfromhouston) on Jul 3, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

What do you think? Do you see the similarity?