Jennifer Lopez Gets Schooled By Toddlers

From carpool karaoke to choreography lessons, Jennifer Lopez joined late night host James Corden to learn a few new dance moves like she’s never seen before… expect maybe from her two kids, Emme and Max.

In the segment, Corden and Lopez rolled, jumped and even did splits as they followed the lead of toddler instructors at the dance studio. JLo, who has her dance-packed residency in Las Vegas with her All I Have show, had no problem keeping up. The two ended the serious cardio session with playtime in a ball pit.

The Toddlerography lesson was featured on The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017, which aired on Tuesday. Katy Perry‘s Carpool Karaoke was also featured on the special, in addition to Gwyneth Paltrow as host.

As Lopez burned some calories with youngsters, Perry was letting off some steam in Carpool Karaoke. The “Bon Appétit” singer gave her side of the story in the famous feud between her and Taylor Swift over backup dancers. “Honestly, it’s really like she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it,” said the 32-year-old. “And I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn’t speak to me… It was a full shut down, and then she writes a song about me, and I’m like, ‘Okay, cool, cool, cool, that’s how you want to deal with it?'”

Perry concluded with an important message saying, “I think personally that women together, not divided — and like none of this petty s–t, women together will heal the world.”