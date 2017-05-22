Jennifer Lopez Gives Sneak Peek of New Song

Jennifer Lopez is teasing her fans with new music yet again.

The singer surprised her followers with a sample of a new song titled “A Tu Lado”—which means “By Your Side” in English—that features fellow Puerto Rican and recording artist Nicky Jam.

While JLo tends to fill her page with pictures of both her children Max and Emme, the triple threat also takes advantage of her social media to share her memorable red carpet looks or behind-the-scenes of her in the recording studio or on set. This time, she’s giving fans a little more with Lopez even showing off her vocals.

In the video, she’s in a car singing along to the unreleased track with her friend. “Me and Tiana making sure this Spanish album is ready,” she wrote in the caption revealing the name of the song as well as tagging Nicky Jam. “Disco en Espanol #soon.”

The release date is still unknown, but fans continue to look forward to the Spanish-language album, which Lopez—who is currently dating MLB star Alex Rodriguez—has been promoting for months and worked on with her ex-husband and father of their children Marc Anthony.

And this isn’t the only thing on Lopez’s radar. In addition to her new music, she will be returning to her All I Have show at The Axis at the Planet Hollywood hotel in Las Vegas, as well as starring in Shades of Blue (NBC), in which she plays Detective Harlee Santos of the NYPD and dance competition show World of Dance (NBC) as a judge.

As we anxiously await the new single, we’ll just keep replaying her sneak peek video for “A tu lado” over and over again.