Jennifer Lopez Throws Shade at Drake Calling Him “Booty Call”

Before there was Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez was making headlines with Drake after posting a cozy photo of the two on her Instagram. Now, the World of Dance star is enjoying her new relationship with the retired baseball player traveling with their families and going on numerous—and always stylish—date nights. And although she might be moved on and happy, that’s not stopping her from throwing shade at who she’s now calling a “booty call.”

A video surfaced of JLo during her All I Have residency in Las Vegas making an interesting comment mid-performance after one of Drake’s songs starting playing. “Huh, booty call,” she said when the rapper’s “Hotline Bling” track began to play. She gave the crowd a major hair flip and continued on with her performance.

In his most recent album More Life, Drake rapped about Lopez in the track “Free Smoke” saying “I drunk text JLo, wrong number so it bounce back.” The rapper also sampled the Bronx-native’s 1999 hit single ‘If You Had My Love’ for the song “Teenage Fever.”

The two stirred dating rumors last December after they both began posting photos together. A video was also leaked of them dancing close together at what looks like a winter wonderland-themed prom. “He just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing. We’ll see if it’s on his next album,” Lopez told ET in January.“We did one song together. I don’t know if we will do more – we will see!”