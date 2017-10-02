Jennifer Lopez Slams Donald Trump For Comments About San Juan’s Mayor

Brought to you by the editors of People en Español.

A week ago, Marc Anthony openly criticized President Donald Trump for his preoccupation with NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem, while failing to respond to the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. The singer of Puerto Rican descent took an aim at Trump tweeting, “Mr. President, shut the f— up about NFL. Do something about our people in need in #PuertoRico. We are American citizens too.”

This week, Anthony’s ex-wife Jennifer Lopez is taking a shot at the commander-in-chief.

Lopez joined a group of celebrities, including John Legend, Lady Gaga and Lin-Manuel Miranda, in slamming Trump after he criticized San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz and other Puerto Rican officials.

Lopez posted side-by-side photos of Mayor Cruz waist-deep, trying to help people on the island and Trump playing golf. The president took some serious heat for his insensitive tweets about Puerto Rican officials, while he was safely ensconced at his golf course in New Jersey.

The World of Dance judge reposted her Shades of Blue producer Elaine Goldsmith Thomas’s blasting tweet on Saturday at 11:04 a.m., which included some harsh words for the president: “Upper photo: Mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico waist deep In sewage. Lower photo: President of the United States who ‘generously’ interrupted his golf game this morning to go on Twitter and criticize her as she begged for aid for her beleaguered nation. Couldn’t make this up folks. #shameful.”

Anthony and Lopez recently announced a humanitarian alliance with 40 influential figures across different industries (Somos Una Voz, or We Are One Voice) to help Puerto Rico in the devastating wake of Hurricane Maria. Participants include Alex Rodriguez, Bruno Mars, Daddy Yankee, Ed Sheeran, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Fonsi, Pitbull, Ricky Martin, Vin Diesel and many others.

The natural disaster personally affected Lopez, who was unable to communicate with her uncle and aunt Thomas and Adela for nearly a week. She finally heard from them on Thursday, posting an emotional video of them safely located.