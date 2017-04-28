Jennifer Lopez Dishes on Relationship with Alex Rodriguez at the Billboard Latin Music Awards

The broadcast of the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards, which took place last night in Miami, was an evening to remember for the Spanish-music industry. Before the festivities began, celebrities like Becky G, Eva Longoria and Jackie Cruz were stunning the crowds in their fashion on the red carpet but it was Jennifer Lopez who stole the show and owned the statement “fashionably late.”

Bringing her Latin flare, the triple threat was dressed in a sexy black ensemble with a plunging neckline, cutouts and high leg slit that complemented her striking figure.

In an interview with Telemundo, the Shades of Blue actress was questioned about her most recent trip to the Dominican Republic during Easter weekend, where she held a concert for the first time in the Caribbean island. The experience, she said, “was unforgettable.” Lopez added emphatically, “It’s my people.”

Lopez was then questioned about her relationship with former Yankee Alex Rodriguez. “We are very happy,” she said. “We’re having a good time.” The 47-year-old kept her answers brief but sweet; similar to the slugger’s answers during his appearance on The View last month where he told the panel, “We’ve been having a great time. She’s an amazing, amazing girl.”

In an emotional performance, Jennifer premiered her new Spanish-language track, “Mirate,” on stage at the award show. The song is off of her upcoming album, produced by her ex-husband, father of her twins, the salsero Marc Anthony.

As fans await the album, Rodriguez is getting a first look into her new music—which he’s a big fan of—according to Lopez. “He loves it,” she told ET backstage. “I’m so excited, you know, every time I finish something, I bring it home and I want him to hear it.”

She continued, “He’s such a supportive person and he’s so lovely.” When asked about their nickname J-Rod, Jennifer reveals that she actually wasn’t surprised, “We kind of thought that would happen… because people who knew us were already [saying] it. So, you guys, it’s not like you were original or anything,” she said.