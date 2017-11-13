Fans Speculate J.Lo’s Famous Asset Was Slimmed Down in J-Rod Vanity Fair Cover Story

Brought to you by the editors of People en Español.

One of the hottest couples of the year, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, popularly known as J-Rod, thrilled fans two weeks ago when they appeared together on the cover of Vanity Fair‘s Dec. issue. The pair shared new details about their romance, and posed for renowned fashion photographer Mario Testino for intimate shots. One of the more notable pics of the duo shows the retired Yankee holding up his girlfriend’s dress to reveal her famous asset. Although many loved the sexy photo, some speculated that the “Amor, Amor, Amor” singer’s derriere was slimmed with Photoshop.

Following the photo’s release on Oct. 31, J.Lo fans scoffed at what they perceived as a digitally altered rump. One tweeted: “Who on earth did this shambles of a photoshop?” Another wrote: “We need to have a talk [Lopez] cause this just isn’t gonna work for me! #VanityFair #JRod #whyisherbuttsosmall.”

Here are a few of the more memorable calls outs:

But why did they photoshop @JLo to have a 12 year olds butt? 🙃🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZVVMIi2tiC — Savannah (@Tuurkeyy) October 31, 2017

I’m still mad about the way Vanity Fair made Jlo’s butt look. — Amanda (@simplyyDash) November 1, 2017

I refuse too believe that's JLO's butt. pic.twitter.com/XnZx0X335I — JonR (@Jay_Danza) October 31, 2017

Lopez, Mario Testino, nor Vanity Fair have responded to the allegation.

In June, the Shades of Blue actress was accused of retouching her abs in a selfie she posted wearing a crop top. ““Definitely photoshop,” one person commented. “I see you got a bite in your waist,” another said.

Lopez immediately responded, throwing shade at the disbelievers: “It’s not photoshop,” she replied, “it’s a smudge on my mirror! #lordblessthehaters #gymrat #youshouldtryit #wishtherewasphotoshopforhaters.”