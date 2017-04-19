Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Daughters Are Basically Twins

Just weeks after going public with their relationship, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are already bringing their families together for the holidays. The couple took their kids to the Dominican Republic over Easter weekend, where J.Lo had her first concert ever on the Caribbean island.

Their daughters Emme, 9, and Natasha, 12 seemed to hit it off with Lopez sharing a photo of the two smiling on her Instagram page. “Tashi and lulu,” she captioned the post of Natasha holding Emme on her back. Many of Jennifer’s followers noted that the girls looked alike leaving comments like “They look like sisters” and “They’re identical!”

Tashi and lulu…🌺🌸 💕 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

Although the singer had a show to perform, the pair didn’t miss out on celebrating Easter traditions like an egg hunt. “Jen and Alex woke up early and had Easter baskets outside lined up on the patio waiting for their kids,” a source told E! News. “They had family and friends over for an egg hunt on the sprawling lawn of the property.”

Marc Anthony was also a part of the trip as he performed alongside his ex-wife at the sold-out show in the Los Alto de Chavón theater. After the concert, the exes and Rodriguez partied together at a private afterparty, where the three were seen dancing together.

JLo Dancing with Alex Rodriguez & Marc Anthony in Dominican Republic Few Hours Ago 😍🙌 pic.twitter.com/dglKo3Axom — John (@JohnJLover) April 16, 2017

Just last month, the retired MLB player gushed about his girlfriend during his appearance on The View. “It’s obvious. We’ve been having a great time. She’s an amazing, amazing girl,” he said. “One of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother.”