Jennifer Lopez Calls Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez the ‘Greatest of All Time’

The romance between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, or J-Rod as they’ve now been tagged, continues to heat up. The 47-year-old triple threat took to Instagram to repost a throwback video montage of Rodriguez’s best moments during the Yankee’s 2009 post season championship run. “Wow!! #beastmode #bronx #latino #goat,” Lopez captioned the video. By “goat,” she means the “greatest of all time,” a popular acronym used on social media.

The singer recently spent the Easter holiday with the former MLB player and their families in the Caribbean island of the Dominican Republic where she held a concert. Now, J.Lo is showing love to her new boyfriend with this major shout-out on her Instagram.

Wow!! #beastmode #bronx #latino #goat A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 23, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

Both born in New York City, the two have represented the Bronx heavily in their careers with Jennifer nicknamed “Jenny from the Block” from one of her hit songs, and A-Rod playing in the inner city as a Yankee for over a decade.

Lopez recently revealed that it was actually on the West Coast where they met. Sharing the moment with Ellen DeGeneres, the songstress said she was eating lunch when she spotted Rodriguez outside a Los Angeles restaurant.

“I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him. He passed by,” she shared. “Afterward I went outside, but for some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder and said, ‘Hi.” The two then realized that they were both living in L.A., and after exchanging text messages, they met for dinner.

The pair began dating back in March and have been spotted together several times— including their most recent date night in Miami, where the Shades of Blue actress stunned with a see-through jumpsuit.