Jenni Rivera’s daughter Jacqie Campos announced she is in the process of divorcing husband Mike Campos, the father of her three children, after five years of marriage. The star of the Universo reality show The Riveras — which also stars her siblings, Chiquis, Johnny, Jenicka and Mikey — revealed the news on Instagram Dec. 13. Although her rep told PEOPLE CHICA she is not talking to press at this time, the singer shared the news in an open letter on social media.



“As you know, I have made i‎t a point to include you guys in the the best and worst moments of my life. So I don’t want to leave you behind on this,” the 28-year-old said to her fans. “Mike and I are in the process of our divorce. The people closest to me already know and their support has been such a great help. But, I didn’t want to leave you all out as you all have also been with me through all moments of my life.”

Jacqie, now focusing on raising her kids, requested that her followers respect her privacy during the difficult transition: “I ask that you all kindly refrain from posting any comments regarding the divorce. Whether they be sad, religious, or your personal opinions. As I’m sure many of you can understand, divorces are between two people.”

She added that she intends to make the process as painless as possible for herself, her ex and their children: “Even though we are public figures, I want to protect the little privacy we do have not only for Mike’s and my heart, but mainly for our kids. I am simply posting this because I care for you all and I know many of you have had questions and concerns about the status of our relationship. I wanted to be the one to confirm to you, all in the efforts to silence any doubts.”

From left: Johnny Lopez, Jenicka Lopez, Chiquis Rivera, Jacqie and Michael Marin

Although Jacqie did not reveal the reasons of the split, she ended her message with an assurance that the divorce was amicable. “We will continue to be friends in order to provide as amazing parents to our children,” she concluded. “At this time, I have decided to disclose no further information. I simply ask for your love and prayers in this new season of both our lives.”

The reality star and Campos got married in a glamorous ceremony in November 2012 that aired on Mun2 (now NBC Universo) as a one-hour television special. Her mother — singer Jenni Rivera, who died in a plane crash a few weeks later — was with Jacqie on her wedding day.

On this past Mother’s Day, Jacqie posted a photo of her dressed in white with her famous mom by her side and the heartfelt caption: “Oh how I wish I could go back to this day. Just so that I can be with you. Happy Mother’s Day to the woman that never gave up on me. One of the strongest woman I know. And a special Mother’s Day to all the single mommas. I admire you all. Your doing the job that was meant for two. Don’t give up! God will bless you greatly!”