James Corden Parodies ‘Despacito’ With Summer’s Craziest Headlines

Have you lost track of the endless headlines from this summer? Well, late-night host James Corden sings this season’s news events to the tune of mega-hit ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

His ballad begins: “Song of summer/ Okay, I know the song of summer’s ‘Despacito’/ and I’m singing slowly just like ‘Despacito’/ But this song’s about more than just ‘Despacito’/ Song of summer.”

The host’s lyrics tackle Donald Trump blaming both sides for Charlottesville tragedy, the trans military ban and Scaramucci’s few days in the White House. “Donald Trump made comments that brought him shame, kept saying that both sides are to blame, after denouncing the Nazi’s slowly, slowly,” comedian croons to the beat of the summer hit.

His tune also grapples with other serious topics, including health care: “Plus GOP voted on a health care bill, but slowly found Obamacare they could not kill, and that left Senator Mitch McConnell crying, wah wah,” the 38-year-old sings.

He takes a few digs at pop culture too, singing about the confusing ending of the Bachelorette, the birth of Beyoncé’s twins and Harry Styles’ acting debut in war film Dunkirk. “And many things I did not understand like why did The Bachelorette end up choosing Bryan,” he sang.

Other mentions include O.J.’s parole, the breakup of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris and the Game of Throne leaks.

The television host ends the ditty with hopes that next year won’t be so crazy: “Next summer I hope we can take it slowly, like Despacito.”

