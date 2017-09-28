How Hugh Hefner Became a Trailblazer for Diversity and Inclusion

The Playboy mansion in Beverly Hills, long synonymous with lavish, bunny-filled parties, loses its iconic leader: Hugh Hefner. The 91-year-old, who founded Playboy Enterprises in 1953, passed away at his home on Wednesday of “natural causes,” according to a rep for the late media mogul.

“My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights, and sexual freedom. He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises,” said Cooper Hefner, his son and Chief Creative Officer of Playboy Enterprises.

Far ahead of his time, Hefner not only helped pave the way for sexual liberation, he was a trailblazer for inclusion and diversity. As early as 1971—following the Civil Rights Movement—he featured the first African-American model, Darine Stern, on the cover with no clothes and a large afro. In 2005, Stern’s cover was recognized as one of the most important magazine covers of the last 40 years by the American Society of Magazine Editors.

In 2013, the brand announced their first-ever Mexican-American Playmate of the Year, Raquel Pomplun. “I can’t begin to describe how excited I am to receive this honor and be given the opportunity to represent Playboy as its first Mexican-American Playmate of the Year,” the 25-year-old from Tijuana, Mexico said in a statement at the time. Pomplun flaunted the year before alongside Bruno Mars, who was the 10th male–and first Latino man–to grace the cover.

Other Latina stars who landed the cover include Cuban-born model Vida Guerra (2006), Boardwalk Empire star Paz de la Huerta (2013), actress Jessica Alba (2006), and Arianny Celeste (2010).

The entrepreneur took his magazine all over the world, publishing the international brand in Venezuela, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and many among other Latin countries.

Hefner is survived by his wife Crystal Harris and four children.