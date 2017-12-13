When Hurricane Harvey struck Houston in September, entire sections of the city were severely damaged by flooding and winds. It was a particularly harsh reality for mom-and-pop shops: FEMA estimates that nearly 40 percent of small businesses don’t reopen after a disaster. But one Latina refused to let her father’s store become another statistic, and harnessed the power of social media to save it.

Watching her dad Trinidad Garza’s Houston panaderia, La Casa Bakery and Cafe, struggle to stay afloat after Harvey devastated the area, Jackie Garza reached out to her Twitter followers. “HEY YALL MY DAD HAS A LITTLE PANADERIA/ RESTAURANT,” she tweeted last week with the address of the restaurant. “HE MAKES ALL OF THE PAN DULCE HIMSELF. HE BEEN THINKING ABOUT CLOSING BUT I CANT LET THAT HAPPEN, SPRED THE WORD 1 RT COULD BRING IN A POTENTIAL CUSTOMER!”

HEY YALL MY DAD HAS A LITTLE PANADERIA/ RESTAURANT. HE MAKES ALL OF THE PAN DULCE HIMSELF. HE BEEN THINKING ABOUT CLOSING BUT I CANT LET THAT HAPPEN, SPRED THE WORD 1 RT COULD BRING IN A POTENTIAL CUSTOMER! LA CASA BAKERY AND CAFE 1002 HOGAN STREET 77009!! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cc2fEDwuyB — j (@basicjackz) December 6, 2017

Deciding that her pleas for the cafe could be more attention-grabbing, Garza continued the Twitter thread by adding images of all the delicious-looking food options offered at the bakery, including traditional Mexican pastries and shrimp quesadillas.

CHOCOLATE ABUELITA Y PAN DULCE FOR DIZ WEATHER GO HARD pic.twitter.com/iNEVaftcOD — j (@basicjackz) December 6, 2017

Garza’s tweet went viral and in just one week garnered over 59,000 retweets, 49,000 likes and 1 million video views. The teen immediately updated her supporters, letting them know that within two days, their online sharing brought in business. “UPDATE: WE ARE SELLING LOTS OF PAN WE’RE ALMOST OUT OF CONCHAS,” she tweeted, also posting photos of the empty carts.

“I know all the hard work my parents put into this,” Garza, who now manages the bakery’s social accounts, told ABC News. “They work from early in the morning until late at night, even though we close at 5 p.m. The quality of the food and the authenticity of it is amazing.”