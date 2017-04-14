Hollywood’s Rising Star: Anya Taylor-Joy

After Anya Taylor-Joy visited our offices, I had only one thing to say about the actress: “We better watch out for this girl! She’s a force to be reckoned with.”

This up-and-coming star is capturing audiences with multiple movies on the map including her breakout role in The Witch and her upcoming role in the thriller Split from M. Night Shyamalan. With six movies in two years and a nomination for EE Rising Star Award at this year’s British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), there is no doubt that Taylor-Joy is making a name for herself.

Get to know more about the new It girl of horror movies with these five things we learned about the actress during our interview:

Anya will be starring alongside James McAvoy in the new film Split. From M.Night Shyamalan, comes a thrilling film about a man named Kevin (McAvoy) who has 23 personalities. Kevin kidnaps three girls including Taylor-Joy’s character Casey. The girls seek aid from some of the different personalities to stay alive from the others. Be sure watch the video above to see what Taylor-Joy revealed about the film and what’s next for this rising star.