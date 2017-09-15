Latina Who Runs Hollywood Walk of Fame Reveals The Most and Least Popular Stars

For many celebrities, it’s a lifelong dream to receive a star on the renowned Hollywood Walk of Fame, which was established in 1958. The person who chooses who does–and does not–get one of these coveted plaques on the world-famous sidewalk is a diminutive Latina named Ana Martinez. She’s the vice president of media relations for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and producer of Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies.

“It’s a very unique job and this Latin girl’s doing it. It’s kind of crazy,” said the Half-Mexican and half-Peruvian VP to NBC News. “When I got married, my boss told me to keep my last name because he said they wanted people to know we have a Spanish-speaking person the media can talk to.”

The mother-of-two earned the name of “Stargirl,” after 30 years in her position, climbing the ladder from receptionist to vice president.

Martinez also confessed to the news outlet that her job isn’t an easy one as it involves plenty of letdowns. “We turn away a lot of people. It’s the worst part of my job,” she said. “But, it is a tourist attraction, so we’d like people who are well-known.”

She also revealed that the late Tejana superstar Selena Quintanilla would be getting a star, but still has no release date planned. She also said that Johnny Depp and Marilyn Monroe’s stars are the most popular. “If I had a dollar for every photo taken of Depp’s star, I’d be a millionaire,” said Martinez.

Donald Trump’s is the most the most vandalized, according to Martinez, who was gifted a star five years ago for her work.

And who would Martinez like to see get a star? Adele, Pink, Gwen Stefani, and Clint Eastwood for the sake of their legions of fans.