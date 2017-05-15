Guatemalan Man Calls 911 and Asks to be Deported

A Guatemalan man from Naples, Florida called 911 asking to be deported, resulting in his arrest, said authorities.

According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Sanchez dialed 911 multiple times and told the operator that he wanted to be sent back to his home country of Guatemala. “I’m very sick. It’s not an emergency. I just want them to deport me,” said the 29-year-old in Spanish in an audio recording released on Friday.

Sanchez is set for arraignment later this month and remains in custody at the county jail with a bond set at $2000 till then.

In February, the first undocumented immigrant under the protection of Obama’s Dream Act was deported. Juan Manuel Montes Bojorquez, 23, was sent to Mexico when he failed to provide identification of his legal residency to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agent. He was walked across the hours after taken custody.

Montes went on to sue the Department of Homeland Security with the help of the National Immigration Law Center. “Juan Manuel is looking for the truth. He’s a gentleman that’s grown up in California and he wants to know exactly how and why the government removed him,” said his lawyer Karen Tumlin.

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has removed 54,564 individuals, including 30,667 convicted criminals and 23,897 non-criminals during President Donald Trump’s inguration first three months in office, according to data shared with CNN. These numbers are actually lower than predecessor Barack Obama’s numbers in his last two years, even though Trump has emphasized targeting illegal immigration in the United States.