Grazia U.K. Responds to Backlash Over Retouched Cover Shot of Lupita Nyong'o

Last week, Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong’o slammed Grazia U.K. for publishing a retouched cover shot of her.

The actress shared before and after images of the magazine cover on Instagram, which showed that her natural ponytail had been removed and the rest of her hair smoothed out. In an articulate and withering critique, Nyong’o wrote: “I am disappointed that @graziauk invited me to be on their cover and then edited out and smoothed my hair,” she wrote. “Had I been consulted, I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women’s complexion, hairstyle and texture.”

Despite growing up under the pressure of unfair beauty standards, Nyong’o explained that she learned to embrace her skin tone and hair texture.

Now, following the 12 Years a Slave star’s blistering commentary on social media, Grazia U.K. apologized for the misstep and clarified that the publication was not responsible for retouching the image: “At no point did (it) make any editorial request to the photographer for Lupita Nyong’o’s hair to be altered on this week’s cover, nor did we alter it ourselves,” the magazine wrote. After Grazia U.K. released their statement, the photographer An Le came forward with an apology: “I realize now what an incredibly monumental mistake I have made,” the New York-based Vietnamese photographer wrote: “I would like to take this time to apologise to Ms. Nyong’o and everyone else that I did offend.”

Multiple magazines have faced criticism for altering the images of celebrities recently. The Evening Standard newspaper was slammed for photoshopping Solange Knowles, Modeliste took heat for manipulating a pic of Zendaya, and most recently, fans speculated that J.Lo’s famously ample derriere was slimmed in Vanity Fair‘s Dec. cover story.