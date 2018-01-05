With all the anticipation over the premiere of FX’s upcoming series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, which is set to air on Jan. 17, the Golden Globes decided to partake in the excitement by inviting the cast to present at the awards show this Sunday.

Ricky Martin, Salma Hayek and Édgar Ramírez will hand out statuettes at the 75th annual event. The Latino cast mates were announced as the main characters in spring 2017, with Ramirez as Versace, Martin as Versace’s lover Antonio D’Amico and Cruz as Versace’s sister Donatella.

The inclusion of Latin presenters comes after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) faced a backlash for the lack of diversity in the 2018 nominations, announced in early December. People on social media called attention to the fact that there were no women of color included as female nominees in most of the major film and television categories. “ALL FIFTEEN of the #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, Drama, and TV Drama are white,” tweeted one person.

ALL FIFTEEN of the #GoldenGlobes nominees for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, Drama, and TV Drama are white. 🤔 — loudlysilent (@loudlysilent) December 11, 2017

Although racially charged horror film Get Out received a nod for Best Picture – Comedy or Musical, people wondered why the film received less nominations than those in its category.

The opposite reaction surrounded the 2017 Golden Globes — one of the most diverse yet — with nods to films like Moonlight, Hidden Figures and Fences, and TV programs like The People vs. OJ Simpson, Atlanta, Black-ish, and Insecure.

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live coast-to-coast on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Jan. 7.