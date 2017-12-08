Brought to you by the editors of People en Español.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Gloria Estefan made history by becoming the first Cuban-American to be named a Kennedy Center Honoree. The singer was celebrated on Dec. 3 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., along other artists, including singer Lionel Richie, rapper LL Cool J, television legend Norman Lear and dancer-actress Carmen de Lavallade.

Estefan received the award from her friend, Puerto Rican actress Rita Moreno. “This, ladies and gentlemen, is the stuff of the American dream, and Gloria and I are living every single minute of it,” Moreno said in a video shared by Estefan on social media.

The “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” singer, 60, was thrilled by the honor. “I’m a lucky girl! Feeling beyond blessed!” she wrote on Instagram.

Living legends!!! @thenormanlear @theritamoreno @kennedycenter #KCH 👏🏻❤️ A post shared by Gloria Estefan (@gloriaestefan) on Dec 2, 2017 at 11:30am PST

In her emotional acceptance speech, the former lead singer of the Miami Sound Machine and inspiration behind the hit Broadway musical On Your Feet said: “Every one of the honorees in this room — in their own beautiful way and by putting their lives as examples, and as beautiful ways of expressing through music, through art, through film, through dance — showed who we are in this country,” she said. “And we are that amazing tapestry of so many colors and vibrant backgrounds, and that’s what makes this country great because when you weave those things together, it’s just such a strong force. And we need to keep that alive.”

(Photo by Ron Sachs - Pool/Getty Images)

The singer she was grateful President Donald Trump did not attend the event. “I’m thankful that he did that because it took away controversy from the mix,” she told TMZ. “You have somebody like Norman Lear that’s 95 and has worked his whole life to get that award, and to get it mixed up with stuff that has nothing to do with the reason we are all there…it was nice of the president to give us that. That was a very nice thing to do.”