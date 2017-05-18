Gina Rodriguez Admits She Just Paid Off Her Student Loans

If you thought that an actress with a Golden Globe and hit television show wouldn’t have the same struggles as anyone else… well Gina Rodriguez is proving you wrong.

The Jane the Virgin star appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night and admitted to finally being able to pay off her student loans on the day she got nominated for her second Golden Globe last year. The 32-year-old graduated in 2006 with a bachelor of fine arts from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

“I just paid it off,” she revealed. “College education is so expensive, but it’s so necessary. I would never change it for the world but yes, it took me way too long.”

Host Stephen Colbert, as shocked as we are, followed with: “So…a TV star with a hit show took 11 years to pay off her student loans.”

And that wasn’t the only thing she admitted. The actress also said that her Latina background has gotten her in trouble in acting classes. “I was told multiple times not to use my hands and I was like ‘I’m Puerto Rican, I talk with my hands.’ This is what I do and I thought acting was reflecting real life and they were like, ‘No, put your hands down’,” she said.

Rodriguez has numerous upcoming projects in the works including being cast as the animated international criminal Carmen Sandiego for a Netflix reboot, which is set to premiere in 2019. She will also play the Virgin Mary in The Star, a new animated film that tells the story of how Bo, a brave donkey, and his animal friends became the unrecognized heroes of the first Christmas.