A First Look at Gina Rodriguez’s Character in the Animated Film The Star

Within reading the first few pages of The Star‘s script, actress Gina Rodriguez knew she wanted to be involved in the new animated film by Sony Pictures Animation.

“I laughed after only reading a few pages,” the 32-year-old told People en Español. “I was so in love with all the players that I fell in love with the [nativity] story all over again.”

The movie—directed by Tim Reckart—tells the story of how Bo, a brave donkey, and his animal friends become the unrecognized heroes of the first Christmas. “I love the story of the nativity, this was part of my childhood and this story tells it in a splendid way,” she says.

Rodriguez, who is behind the voice of the Virgin Mary, lets us in on her unique experience recording voiceovers and bringing her character to life. “I exaggerate my physicality to get it across in my voice. I tend to be pretty animated in real life. For voiceover work you have to be aware of your physicality but at the same time extend yourself so that the audience feels every intention,” shares the Jane the Virgin star, who also revealed that her Christmas celebration involves salsa dancing and eating a delicious pig with her family.

The Star is set to premiere in theaters on November 10th.

Translated by Thatiana Diaz