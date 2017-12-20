Gina Rodriguez showed off her sexier and (literally) darker side on Instagram Dec. 19. The star of Jane the Virgin delighted fans with a provocative photo of herself in transparent black bustier, black choker and black leather gloves, captioned “50 Shades of Jane.” The portrait — in which the actress of Puerto Rican descent rocks black nail polish and dramatic black cat-eyes — generated lots of comments from followers. “Wowza!” said one. “She’s on fire,” said another. “Look out world…Caliente,” commented a third.
Rodriguez, 33, expressed the brighter side of her sensuality on Nov. 20, posting a bikini-baring beach shot from her Hawaiian vacation with beau Joe LoCicero. But surely her boyfriend of 16 months won’t mind this more risqué persona. However, it’s not clear whether she was in character for the racier pic, and if so, whether Jane will be experimenting with some S&M in a future storyline.
Rodriguez also excited fans by revealing that she’ll be directing an upcoming episode of the popular show. On Dec. 18, she posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the message “A director prepares.”
An apparent expert in all things “virgin,” the actress also lent her voice to the Virgin Mary character in the animated film The Star, released Nov. 17, about the manger animals surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ. “Prior to Jane the Virgin, I always wanted to do animation. I do have a huskier voice … so it was nice to be able to play with it — to lighten it up for Mary,” she told PEOPLE NOW.
“And also it’s the nativity story,” she continued. “I was raised on this story. I’ve known this story my whole life, and when somebody was like, ‘Do you want to play the Virgin Mary?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ ” With her ’50 Shades’-inspired seductress, Rodriguez seems to be expanding her range.