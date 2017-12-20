Gina Rodriguez showed off her sexier and (literally) darker side on Instagram Dec. 19. The star of Jane the Virgin delighted fans with a provocative photo of herself in transparent black bustier, black choker and black leather gloves, captioned “50 Shades of Jane.” The portrait — in which the actress of Puerto Rican descent rocks black nail polish and dramatic black cat-eyes — generated lots of comments from followers. “Wowza!” said one. “She’s on fire,” said another. “Look out world…Caliente,” commented a third.

Rodriguez, 33, expressed the brighter side of her sensuality on Nov. 20, posting a bikini-baring beach shot from her Hawaiian vacation with beau Joe LoCicero. But surely her boyfriend of 16 months won’t mind this more risqué persona. However, it’s not clear whether she was in character for the racier pic, and if so, whether Jane will be experimenting with some S&M in a future storyline.