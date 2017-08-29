Are Gina Rodriguez and America Ferrera Working on New Project Together?

Actresses Gina Rodriguez and America Ferrera spent time together this past weekend, which ended in them fan girling over one another on a shared Instagram post, giving fans the perfect #girlpower inspiration.

“A glorious afternoon with my sister @hereisgina. I love this beautiful-hearted, bad-ass Latina who is killing the game left right and center. Making us all proud! #hermanas,” Ferrera captioned the photo of her and Rodriguez showing their excitement.

The Jane the Virgin star posted the same picture saying, “This love of mine #Hermanas.”

But now, fans of the two Latina actresses are wondering if they are working on a new project together, resulting in people leaving countless comments on their photos with high hopes. “I would pay with the blood of my first born to see them in a series or a movie together,” wrote one Instagram user. Another writing, “I hope you two do a movie together!”

People Chica reached out to reps of Rodriguez and Ferrera for comment and have not received a response.

This isn’t the first time that Rodriguez and Ferrera have shared a fan girl moment. When the former Ugly Betty star announced the nominees for the 73rd Golden Globes in 2015, the Globes’ Twitter account confused the actress for Rodriguez. Entertainment Tonight asked Rodriguez about the mix-up, and she responded by praising Ferrera. “Who cares?” she said. “America [Ferrera]’s lovely. She’s so beautiful and such a fantastic actress. If there’s anybody I want to get mixed up with, it’s her for sure.”